Blowing the “wind of God” might be the cure to the coronavirus according to a Texas Pastor.

Just this past Thursday, Televangelist Kenneth Copeland held a sermon and stated that the pandemic will end “much sooner than you think” due to Christians all over praying for the country and announced that “the wind of God” will destroy the deadly virus. Last month, Copeland's sermon declared that COVID-19 was "finished" and that the United States was "healed and well again."

In this latest sermon, which you can see in the clip below, the Fort Worth-based pastor blew his breath towards the camera so that God could kill the COVID-19 with heat and wind. "I blow the wind of God on you. You are destroyed forever, and you’ll never be back. Thank you, God. Let it happen. Cause it to happen," he declared. Copeland, along with a few fellow members of his church, chanted to an empty room calling out, "Wind, almighty, strong, south wind, Heat: Burn this thing, in the name of Jesus. I say, you bow your knees. You fall on your face."

Three years ago, Pastor Copeland stated that God told him he needed to raise $300 million dollars for his ministry and will not let the Coronavirus stop him from reaching that goal. He's continued to urge viewers of his show to pay tithes, despite unemployment claims reaching new heights every week.

This isn't the first megachurch pastor to hit the news during the pandemic.

[via]