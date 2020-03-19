Until things are more under control, all public events and gatherings should be canceled or postponed until further notice. Our lives have changed drastically in the last few weeks and, now that social distancing is at the forefront of our concerns in preventing the spread of COVID-19, some important life events will not be enjoyed to their full potential. Keeping in line with the government's suggestions on how to best move forward in this global pandemic, Meek Mill's girlfriend Milan Harris has officially canceled her baby shower.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Milan Harris, a fashion designer, but they have just announced that their baby shower will not be going ahead as planned.

"Due to the corona virus I’ve decided to cancel the baby shower," wrote Harris on Instagram, detailing how her pregnancy has been so far.

"I still have to do my birthing plan and finalize baby registry. It’s taking forever because I want the cool stuff but I want to make sure it’s the safest as well," she added, revealing that they have not picked out a name yet.

This is simply how things must be right now. It's not worth the risk to gather in a large public setting, especially considering people carrying the coronavirus can be asymptomatic for five days while still spreading it.

Read her full post below.