Meek Mill used a lengthy flight as an excuse to interact with fans on Twitter throughout the day on Sunday. Using the hashtag, #AskMeek, the rapper answered questions about his favorite album, when he has new music dropping, and even responded to Kodak Black.

"I’m on this long as flight I need to see what the people on!!!!!!!! Tag #askmeek and I’ll reply," Meek tweeted.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

When asked to rate his own albums, he revealed that his 2018 project, Championships, is his more important.

"Championship my most important album …. I love expensive pain it just got turned down by the label they didn’t invest in it at all," Meek wrote.

As for his back and forth with Kodak, the two discussed relationships with women.

"These Hoes Don’t Wanna B Locked In They Tryna Fuck When & How They Want To Without a N***a Tellin Em What To Do," Kodak tweeted.

Meek replied: "Yeah ion even ask these girls questions nomore yak lol… I tell them when you wit me you wit me … and don’t let no nigga you deal wit speak on me because he prolly a groupie or a hater of mines!"

Check out some of Meek's noteworthy answers below.