Meek Mill's had to face several lawsuits in the past, recently being sued by a former Philadelphia cop over Amazon's Free Meek documentary. More recently, he's secured a major win in a lawsuit that's been haunting him over the past few years, including when he was incarcerated. According to The Blast, Meek's name, along with other defendants, has been cleared in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a 2016 shooting outside of a Meek Mill concert.

Jaquan Graves' estate went to court to dismiss the claims against Meek Mill and the others listed in the lawsuit. Meek had previously denied that he had any sort of involvement, knowledge, or prediction that a shooting could've taken place. He refuted any sort of wrongdoing in the case, even claiming that police found gun powder residue on the victim meaning that there's a chance Graves' could've discharged a weapon as well.

This marks the second out of three lawsuits filed against Meek that have been tossed out. Meek was sued alongside Live Nation and the Oakdale Musical Theatre Company, claiming that they were negligent in hiring security for the concert. Meek was also accused of inciting violence at his concerts, even detailing the history of shootings at Meek Mill concerts.

With two lawsuits against the rapper tossed, he still has one more to go.