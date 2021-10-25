Meek Mill has been teasing a follow-up to Championships since the album dropped in 2018. Though it took a bit longer than expected, the rapper made a triumphant return earlier this year with the release of his latest opus, Expensive Pain. With nearly 20 songs in total, the rapper brought on a slew of his friends to help bring the project to life. Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the featured guests on Expensive Pain.

While most listening parties are held privately among friends and peers in the music industry, Meek announced a public celebration in New York City. On Friday, the rapper took over Madison Square Garden for the Expensive Pain concert. The rapper performed the album front-to-back, bringing out many of the artists who appear on the project to perform their verses. Lil Baby and il Durk emerged to perform their respective verses on "Sharing Locations;" Lil Uzi Vert popped out for "Blue Notes 2;" and A$AP Ferg popped out for "Me (FWM)." On top of that, he also brought out Rowdy Rebel, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and Fivio Foreign.

On Saturday morning, the rapper expressed how the show turned out to be more personal than he led on during the evening. "sold the garden out on my dad bday," he tweeted. "rest in fucking peace ya son a fucking beast (ima hold this shit down)."

Check out our gallery with photos of Meek Mill's show featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

All photos captured by Tim Stype, @timstype.

Meek Mill

Fivio Foreign

EST Gee

Rowdy Rebel

42 Dugg

Lil Baby

Lil Durk