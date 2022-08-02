Meek Mill said he doesn't enjoy being around "crazy ass industry people" in a pair of tweets posted on Monday. The Philidelphia rapper explained that they pretend to be friends until the time comes for you to get paid.

"I got money I don’t care to be around no crazy ass industry people … I like hanging around normal people!" Meek wrote in one post.

He followed up: "They talk all that brotherhood shit til it’s time to let you eat or invest … we opening that shit upppp we not like them!"



Brad Barket / Getty Images

While Meek didn't get into specifics about what prompted the tweets, they do come just a few weeks after he confirmed his split from Roc Nation Management. At the time, Meek said that the decision was amiclable and he has no issue with Jay-Z.

"All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together," he wrote on Twitter. "I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga."

After the split, Meek announced his intention of dropping 10 mixtapes beginning in September.

"10 tapes independently starting September," he tweeted. "New music dropping August 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! I'm not dropping albums on Friday either!"

Check out Meek Mill's tweets below.