Meek Mill found himself trending on Twitter this morning after his call for peace in the streets of Philadelphia. The rapper said that he'd offer a deal to the main artists in Philly if they decided to squash their feuds and push towards the bag. "I'll get all the main big artist in Philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs... I hear about... got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing," Meek observed.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"And that's just a idea but I'll push thru my city if y'all make it thing! It's like 5 clicks that's talented but they deep in! And they get attention when they beefing," Meek continued.

This ruffled the feathers of local rapper Poundside Pop who instructed Meek to "pick a side." Meek deaded that quickly but not fast enough for Popside Pound to pull out receipts. Pop found lyrics where Meek raps about being from Berks Street, and later, where Meek raps about being from 18th, which he said in the comments of Pop's IG post.

After a while, Poundside Pop and his homies placed a "ban" on Meek Mill from entering North Philadelphia. "You not from North, bro. You're banned," an affiliate of Pop said on a livestream.

Ultimately, it doesn't look like Poundside Pop's claim holds any weight for Meek Mill. Following the outpouring amount of memes that transformed their back-and-forth into a trending topic, Meek made it clear that Pop has no authority to make an executive decision of such nature, especially since Meek says he runs it.

"We run the hood the fuck is you saying lol," he tweeted. Meek then proceeded to share one of his favorite songs from Philly right now -- GG's "G Lock (Pop Rocks)." Check Meek's response and GG's "G Lock" below.