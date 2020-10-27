Protests have been heating up in Philadelphia following the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man. Upwards of thirty police officers were hurt during the protests, which saw groups of protesters run off cops as they rioted.

The people of West Philadelphia are enraged after Walter Wallace Jr. was killed in front of his mother. A video filmed by a witness shows it all happening. Wallace is said to have been carrying a knife and he was seemingly walking toward two police officers. As he continued walking at them, one of the officers fired what sounds like nine shots, killing him.

Hailing from Philadelphia, Meek Mill is disgusted by what happened in his hometown, sharing the video on Instagram Stories and saying:

"A so called 'thug on the streets' wouldn't shoot a man with a small knife that many times to protect themselves.... the hood been seeing this our whole lives.. I posted for y'all to see a young man killed in front of his mom and coulda been resolved with a tazer or a shot or 2! Let's help her ASAP!"

The video, included below, is incredibly disturbing and shows the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.

View this post on Instagram Wtf #philly4you rest up cuz ð¤ A post shared by Lìl Jrìzzÿ***19153 (@_liljrizzy) on Oct 26, 2020 at 12:53pm PDT

We will continue to keep you informed on new information in this case.

Rest in peace.