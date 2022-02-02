Meek Mill has had a busy week airing out Atlantic Records and their dirty laundry. But amidst all the chaos of accusations, the alleged blackballing, and even turning Roddy Ricch and Rick Ross Meek through label tactics, the Philly rapper found some time to unwind and appreciate the finer things in life--which includes hanging out with Tristan Thompson.

In a recent Instagram post, Meek Mill can be seen cheesing from cheek-to-cheek with the apparent homie, Tristan Thompson of the NBA and Kardashian clan chaos. Both guys seem to be having a great time as they found a way to pose for a flick radiating good vibes and uncertainties. Captioned "10x worst" accompanied with ten diamond emojis, the picture has also been featured on the shade room to which the comments were unsurprisingly disapproving of the duo. "Dirty (eggplant emoji) energy & and it hurts to say this because I rate Meek," said one IG user. "Worse. These mfs have TOO much money to be this grammatically worthless." stated another.





The public reception of both gentlemen over the past five years has deteriorated tremendously due to their salacious behavior and the constant tabloid drama each can't seem to escape. We can only hope that whatever Meek has going on with Atlantic gets resolved soon but for now, let's try to enjoy Meek Mill in a happier state of mind, partying with his homie, Tristan Thompson.