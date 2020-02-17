A good game of truth or dare usually results in some pretty shameful behavior if you decide to choose the latter option, ranging from running around the block naked or eating something very questionable. Meek Mill's son got to experience that recently after playing a quick game with his multiplatinum-selling pops. The result, admittedly, didn't look too savory.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

Before you go shaming the bug-eaters of the world, it's worth noting that insects like crickets, which Meek Mill dared his son a cool 1,000 bucks to eat a plate of, are actually delicacies in certain parts of the world. The photo seen above isn't to gross you out in the least bit; NYC's American Museum of Natural History served that plate of insects to children participating in a 2004 program aimed at exploring cultures through cuisine. The menu included mealworms, waxworms and, yes, "cricket pizzas," so maybe Meek's son came up on a quick stack just off eating something that was basically finna be a breeze.

Take a look at the video below of Meek Mill daring his son $1,000 to eat crickets, and let us know if you agree with his ultimate decision and would've done the same down in the comments: