It's officially been a whole year since Meek Mill unleashed his latest album Championships. Meek's always been consistent when it came to releasing music but this project was running on a different type of momentum. Fresh out of prison while still fighting his legal case, the rapper came through with a project that showcased his skills at its highest level. However, it appears that Championships is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Meek has in store for the future.

This week marked the one year anniversary of Meek's Championships. Although he's made promises of releasing new music since, we've yet to receive a new project from the Dream Chasers rapper. However, he continues to tease the masses. Most recently, he hit the 'Gram to acknowledge the anniversary of his latest album but also, he revealed that whatever he has in store next will be better. "Championships came out last year yesterday .... my new shit hotter than that," he wrote.

It's a high bar to set, especially since Meek has a great chance of taking home a Grammy for the album next year. Championships was nominated for Best Rap Album alongside 21 Savage, YBN Cordae, Tyler, The Creator, and Dreamville. Whether Championships takes it home or not will be determined next year but hopefully, Meek blesses us with new music before then.