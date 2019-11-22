As we near the end of the decade, we're left looking back on all the rap feuds we lived to witness. One of the most ferocious battles came between Drake and Meek Mill. After the Philadelphia rapper became angry that Drake didn't promote his album on social media, he activated his Twitter fingers and went on a few rants. That's when he accused Drake of using a ghostwriter (shout out Quentin Miller), kicking off one of the hottest beefs in recent memory. Drizzy Drake dropped a few diss tracks against Meek, going back to back and seemingly "ending his career." At least, that's the narrative that we were made to believe. After being nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, Meek is now feeling himself and he wants to revisit all the madness that occurred a few years back.

Using his Twitter fingers once more, the "Dreams and Nightmares" superstar asked for people to send him old tweets that denounced him and his musical ability. "I still wanna find some of them old tweets when they said my career over," wrote Meek. "I went plat like 30 times after lol ..... social media never show the get back part lol."

Changing the subject shortly thereafter, the rapper reflected on his past relationships, noting that he's been through heartbreak too many times at this point. "Heart been broke so many times I don’t know what to believe," he wrote.

The artist's wishes were answered when one person gathered up a bunch of old tweets about the Drake beef. Check them out below.