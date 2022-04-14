Those first-week sales numbers have Hip Hop talking after estimations have been reported. We had several high-profile albums drop last week including records from Fivio Foreign (B.I.B.L.E.), Coi Leray (Trendsetter), and the joint project from 42 Dugg and EST Gee (Last Ones Left). According to reports, Leray is set to bring in 11K, Fivio is at 29K, and Dugg and Gee's record is expected to pull in 3K.

The public began teasing the rappers over the reports but many of their peers have defended them against the illusion of racking up album sales. Meek Mill regularly airs out his grievances with the industry and he advised artists, and fans, not to hold much weight in first-week sales.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"We don’t go off first week numbers ….Labels run that sh*t … and most of the numbers be fake … you can clearly see all the artist that’s killing sh*t! Focus on your brand and impact!!" he tweeted. Meek also took aim at the culture of New Music Fridays. "They crashing the rap game out …. that everybody drop on Friday bs …. Wtf is that."

He added, "Why would you want to sell your product on the same day as the competition… for a billboard look? lol what does that do for the artist?" These questions have sparked debates in Hip Hop and beyond as people discuss why artists fall in line and if changes will be made in the near future.

Check out the tweets below and let us know your thoughts on this one.

[via]