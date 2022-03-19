Over the last couple of years, Lil Durk has become a superstar before our very eyes. His career has seen a huge resurgence and at this point, he is considered to be one of the best and biggest artists in the hip-hop world. With each new project, Durk improves his first-week sales numbers, and with 7220, that's exactly what he sought to do.

This was a project that fans were waiting on, and in the end, Durk delivered a body of work that fans are still fawning over. You can't help but be impressed with what he was able to accomplish on this project, and in the end, it certainly led to some great sales.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

According to DJ Akademiks, once all is said and done, Durk will sell 120,000 units in the album's first week. Anything over 120K should be commended, especially when you consider how Durk isn't even all the way mainstream like some of his contemporaries. There was a time in his career when these numbers were unfathomable, but now, he is getting the recognition and love that he deserves.

Let us know what you thought of Durk's brand new project, in the comments section down below.