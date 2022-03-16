Buffalo-based rapper Benny The Butcher recently released his new studio album, Tana Talk 4, which is expected to make a nice splash on the charts next week, debuting within the Top 20 on the Billboard 200.

With Chicago's Lil Durk expected to comfortably take the top spot on next week's Billboard 200 chart, Disney's Encanto soundtrack will finally slide to the second position after an eight-week run at #1. Gunna, Drake, and Kodak Black's newest albums are all additionally within the Top 10 for next week.

Benny The Butcher finds himself sandwiched between Bad Bunny and Lil Baby's respective albums, YHLQMDLG and My Turn, looking set for an approximate debut at #15 with 19,900 equivalent album sales in the first week. Benny will end up beating Lil Durk in pure sales, moving 7,300 true copies of Tana Talk 4 compared to Durk's 3,000 with 7220.

A few days ago, Benny made it clear that there was no active competition against Durk, writing on Facebook, "I could never hate on smirk like y’all hate on me…see I respect the grind and kno it took him 10 yrs after [Dis Ain't What You Want] to get where he at me and bro got the same security and some staff so it’s all love…don’t hate or envy the next man …put in the work and wait ya turn."

