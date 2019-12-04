Fighting for criminal justice and prison reform has been an incredible task Meek Mill has taken on. The rapper wants to make sure that he uses his platform to help others, especially after his yearslong battle with a judge who seemed hell-bent on keeping him on probation. In his latest effort, Meek has partnered with the family of slain 17-year-old Antwon Rose to deliver a message about the importance of police officers becoming more involved in communities.

In June 2018, Pittsburgh police pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop. As an officer was occupied handcuffing the driver of the car, two others, including Antwon, took off on foot. Antwon, who was unarmed, was chased by officers and shot three times. He later died from his injuries. A video showing the moment Antwon lost his life circulated throughout social media, inciting protests against Michael Rosfeld, the officer who killed the teen. Rosfeld was later acquitted of any wrongdoing.

At the time, Meek made a plea on Instagram. "This is Pennsylvania, can we get a real investigation to find out why this kid was killed and do not let the excuse be ‘I feared for my life’, this is way worst than my situation and should have the real attention, especially in Pennsylvania,” the rapper wrote. "This is not a call out, it’s a cry for help to the men that’s in position with morals to make change!”

According to a report by TMZ, Meek's Dreamchasers Foundation has partnered with Roc Nation's Responsibility Program to release a public service announcement about Antwon, narrated by his mother. In the clip, the mourning mother shares photos of her late son, along with speaking about the hopes and dreams Antwon will never be able to reach.

You can watch the touching video here.