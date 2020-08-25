MC Eiht Taps Conway The Machine & DJ Premier For "Honcho"

MC Eiht is ready to drop off his new Lessons album, a twenty-track effort that features appearances from Dave East, B-Real, Conway The Machine, DJ Premier, Havoc, Kurupt, Kokane, and more. With that set to land on September 18th, Eiht has come through to set the tone with the devastatingly grimy banger "Honcho," featuring the always-stellar duo of Conway and DJ Premier.

Off the bat, Primo's spirit shines as he lays down some scratches, paving the way for Machine to set it off with the opening verse. "You know the motto, I smoke the gelato lemon-cherry," he raps. "Fifty-clip in every stick I carry, I'm a visionary." In an official press release for the single, Conway praised Eiht as one of his favorite emcees. "It was a no-brainer to connect with the big homie on 'Honcho'," he states. “Preemo coming on the cuts is nothing short of legendary. I had to be a part of this joint!”

As for Eiht, it's clear that the OG hasn't lost a step as he matches Conway's intensity. Though his flow isn't quite as dexterous as The Machine, his methodical delivery adds weight to every line, imbuing his verse with the gravitas befitting a Compton pioneer. "I appreciate that I can always hit Preem to chop it up, get a beat or a mix” Eiht revealed. “I have been following the Griselda movement for a while now and Conway has always had my ear. I reached out to him for “Honcho” and it was automatic.”

Check it out for yourself now, and keep an eye out for Lessons to drop on September 18th, 2020.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You know the motto, I smoke the gelato lemon-cherry

Fifty-clip in every stick I carry, I'm a visionary

