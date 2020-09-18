MC Eiht Drops "Lessons" Album With Conway, Havoc & More

Compton is in the house once more as the legendary MC Eiht comes through with his brand new album Lessons, an extensive twenty-track effort featuring Conway The Machine, DJ Premier, Havoc, Kurupt, B-Real, Dave East, and more. With singles "Honcho" and "Neighborhood Looks" have already set the tone during the lead-up stages, the time has come for Eiht's fifteenth studio album to arrive in full.

Off the bat, fans of west coast hip-hop will find much to enjoy, as B-Real kicks things off with a slick verse on the introductory "Get Money Man." A formidable presence behind the mic, Eiht's gravelly cadence takes listeners deeper into his world as he moves with a methodical pace. Tracks like "That's Perfect" find him navigating a bouncy instrumental from Ferhan C, while the g-funk inspired "Courted In" strikes a more devious chord. One constant throughout is the sheer west coast of it all, evident in both the production and Eiht's well-honed demeanor.

When it comes to the OG archetype, you don't get one much realer than the Compton veteran. "Lessons represents my journey," he explains, speaking on the project in a press release. "The things I’ve learned, experienced and been taught over the course of my journey from street influences to music influences and combining those different elements. Lessons is an audio-biography of my two-decade run in Hip-Hop, it’s authentic and west coast.”

Check out Lessons now, and show some love to MC Eiht in the comments section.