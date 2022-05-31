Matthew Tyler Vorce has confirmed that he and Billie Eilish have broken up but shot down rumors that he cheated on the pop star. The 30-year-old Vorce addressed fans blaming him for the split in a post on his Instagram Story, Monday.

“Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote in the post. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”



He went on to fire back at upset Eilish fans commenting on his account: “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life."

The statement was published over a poster for Alex Garland's new A24 film, Men.

Eilish has yet to comment on the breakup.

Vorce and Eilish's relationship is thought to have begun last April when photos of the two on a coffee date were published by Page Six. The two kept their relationship private over the next year, not attending any public events together nor featuring each other on their respective social media pages. They did attend Doja Cat's 26th birthday together where they were reportedly "inseparable."

According to his Instagram bio, Vorce is an actor and a writer. His IMDb credits include the TV movie Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? and the series Searching for Putty Man.

Vorce has faced the wrathed of the 20-year-old's fanbase before, being pressured to apologize over old racist and homophobic remarks on social media.

