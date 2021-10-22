On Wednesday evening, Doja Cat celebrated her 26th birthday surrounded by some of her closest friends, and our favourite celebrities, including Billie Eilish. Page Six reports that the 19-year-old attended the underwater themed bash along with her boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The party took place in Hollywood at Delilah, and sources told the site that the couple “kept close to each other the whole night and never left each other’s side.” Rumour has it that the 29-year-old actor and his girlfriend were packing on the PDA, sharing plenty of kisses as the evening went on.

Vorce and Eilish reportedly began dating earlier this year, although their relationship wasn’t made public until Page Six published photos of them out and about in Santa Barbara. If Doja’s party is any indication, it’s safe to say that the young starlet is “Happier Than Ever.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Tyga, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Malia and Sasha Obama, and French Montana were all in the house to help with the celebration. Apparently, the “Boom” singer and several of her pals (Eilish included) had a sing-off while standing around Doja’s giant Ariel cake.

“[Doja Cat] was in the best spirits celebrating with her friends and family. The DJ played a couple of her songs, and everyone was dancing and singing along,” a source revealed.

For her party, the 26-year-old channeled Princess Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, rocking a blue bandeau and a matching loincloth style skirt that‘s earned her plenty of thirsty comments across social media.

See the iconic look for yourself below.

