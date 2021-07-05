Renowned actor and a potential candidate for the next governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey shared a patriotic message with his followers in honor of the fourth of July, on Twitter. McConaughey said that America is currently going through it's puberty phase.

“Happy Birthday, America. Yes, indeed,” he said in a two-and-a-half-minute video clip.

“As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” he continued, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, which he has discussed at length before.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country,” the actor continued. “We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains. We are going through growing pains. This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we got to keep learning, we got to keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building. And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve."

McConaughey is currently polling surprisingly well compared to incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. A recent poll published in the Dallas Morning News puts the actor just 1% back from Abbot in head to head.

Check out McConaughey's video below.

[Via]