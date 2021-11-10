Over the past couple years, Matthew McConaughey has not only dipped his toes into the political pool, he has dove right in. Along with that decision, he has made to make some controversial political stances to establish his platform.

On Tuesday (Nov. 9), as a guest at New York Times' DealBook Summit, McConaughey was asked if vaccine mandates should be placed on children now, and even though he said he would vax his kids, he would not mandate it: "I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information. Right now I'm not vaccinating mine, I'll tell you that."

Although he does not support the child vax mandate, he did promote the idea of vaccination against COVID, as he and his wife are both vaccinated: "I'm vaccinated. My wife's vaccinated. I didn't do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it. Do I think that there's any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There's not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines."

Noam Galai/Getty Images

He was likely asked this question because the FDA just approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 in late October. So, a resulting topic of discussion for governments is whether or not children vaccination mandates will be put in place.

This comes in the midst of McConaughey considering running for governor in his home state of Texas in this year's 2022 election. To build his set of opinions and goals for a potential gubernatorial run, he has taken stances against Texas' new abortion law, for wearing masks and has made the calls necessary to put together a campaign.

Whether or not his governor run comes to fruition is yet to be seen, but McConaughey has made taken a stance against vaccine mandates for children that he would likely maintain if he were elected.

