Matthew McConaughey is reportedly "making calls" to potential donors and influential people in Texas' political realm, as he is rumored to be considering a campaign to unseat incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the state's next election cycle.

Politico spoke with several key political strategists in the state to get their opinion on his chances of success in politics.



Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

“Everybody loves you until you take a position. Right now you have a blank slate. You could go to a campaign event with him and get to meet a movie star but it’s a little different when he says he’s pro-life or pro-choice and there’s 50 other issues you could pick on that would have the same effect,” a senior Texas Republican operative told the outlet. “There’s a difference between asking if it’s a good idea or really running.”

An Austin-based Republican operative says they're less interested in the rumors and are waiting for more concret details.

“If he starts a PAC, gets a website, that would be a real signal,” the Republican explained. “A lot of this seems like telephone chatter — one person passing it to another person.”

McConaughey has previously admitted he is giving consideration to running, but refused to let out any details: "It's something I'm giving consideration. Absolutely. What an honorable thing to even be able to consider. I'm no further than that right now, Sir."

[Via]