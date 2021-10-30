We're closely approaching 2022 but the pandemic remains a concern across the world. The vaccination campaign has been effective across America, as we've seen more and more places inch towards normalcy. The fear of COVID-19 is still high for many, especially those with young kids who've returned to in-class learning this school year.



Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

It wasn't until Friday that the FDA announced emergency approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine dose for children. Kids between the ages of 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the vaccine. The dosage has been altered for children, at nearly one-third of what teenagers and adults have received.

It's a massive step forward that would allow roughly 28M kids to get vaccinated, though there are still details that need to be laid out. The CDC advisors will provide recommendations on Tuesday for which kids should be prioritized for the vaccine. The agency's director will make a final decision shortly afterward.

"Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy," FDA acting commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. "Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine's safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards."

Once the FDA's director approves, kids could possibly get the jab as early as next week.

