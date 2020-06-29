mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Matt Ox Returns With New Single "Beam Me Up"

Alex Zidel
June 29, 2020 12:29
Motown Records/UMG RecordingsMotown Records/UMG Recordings
Motown Records/UMG Recordings

Beam Me Up
MATT OX
Produced by Jetsonmade

Matt Ox releases his first new song of 2020 with the Jetsonmade-produced "Beam Me Up."


Fifteen-year-old Philadelphia rapper Matt Ox has been making noise for years, being described as one of trap's youngest budding superstars. With music mature beyond his years, the teenage rap sensation returns with his first official single of 2020, dropping the Jetsonmade-produced "Beam Me Up."

Released via Motown Records, Matt Ox explains that the song is about getting a high from material possessions.

"‘Beam Me Up’ is about how we get a confidence boost from material things and money," he says about the track. "Racks beam me up, my diamonds beam me up. The more we get the more we want. But does any of this really mean anything? Is any of it leading to real happiness? I’ma keep doing me and figure it out."

As he sets out on his journey towards concrete answers, listen to Matt Ox's new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look how I stunt, I do it for fun
You won't catch me stuck 'cause I keep me one tucked
Tucked, under the cover
You not with the gang, go hang with them others
And VV my chain, you know that it's bussin'
I can't stop stackin' these hundreds

MATT OX
