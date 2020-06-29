Matt Ox Returns With New Single "Beam Me Up"

Fifteen-year-old Philadelphia rapper Matt Ox has been making noise for years, being described as one of trap's youngest budding superstars. With music mature beyond his years, the teenage rap sensation returns with his first official single of 2020, dropping the Jetsonmade-produced "Beam Me Up."

Released via Motown Records, Matt Ox explains that the song is about getting a high from material possessions.

"‘Beam Me Up’ is about how we get a confidence boost from material things and money," he says about the track. "Racks beam me up, my diamonds beam me up. The more we get the more we want. But does any of this really mean anything? Is any of it leading to real happiness? I’ma keep doing me and figure it out."

As he sets out on his journey towards concrete answers, listen to Matt Ox's new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look how I stunt, I do it for fun

You won't catch me stuck 'cause I keep me one tucked

Tucked, under the cover

You not with the gang, go hang with them others

And VV my chain, you know that it's bussin'

I can't stop stackin' these hundreds