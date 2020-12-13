mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Matt Ox Celebrates His Birthday With "SWEET 16" EP

Alexander Cole
December 13, 2020 09:34
SWEET 16
MATT OX

Matt Ox is ushering in a new year of life with a 10 track EP called "SWEET 16."


All the way back in 2017, Matt Ox burst onto the scene thanks to his viral track "Overwhelming." At the time, Ox was just 12 years old and he made quite an impression on music listeners, especially thanks to his music video that had a whole lot of fidget spinners. Since dropping that track, Ox has continued to cultivate his sound and he has been changing things up with some of his more recent releases.

On Sunday, Ox turned 16 years old, and to celebrate, he decided to drop a 10-track EP appropriately called SWEET 16. Ox handles the entire tape by himself and surprisingly, it doesn't feature any of his more recent tracks. Needless to say, this EP was meant to stand on its own.

If you're curious about the EP and want to check it out, it is available for streaming, below.

Tracklist:

1. Lets Turn Up
2. NO FEELINGS
3. AMBITION
4. Light It Up
5. TWO SIDES to THE TRUTH
6. RACKS DONT LAST
7. 123
8. GO GETTER
9. ON EM'
10. 1 0 0 0

