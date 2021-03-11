Master P has enjoyed a storied career in Hip-Hop over the decades, but one thing that fans of the former rapper know without a doubt is that Percy Miller is a bonafide businessman. The No Limit entrepreneur has recently expressed interest in designing supercars and purchasing Reebok, and now, the music mogul is setting his sights on one of the pillars of African-American culture: HBCUs.

The "Make 'Em Say Ugh" rapper recently revealed that following the NBA All-Star Game's spotlight on HBCUs, he was inspired to become more invested in HBCUs. Citing their importance within the Black community and their history of white ownership as major factors, the New Orleans veteran announced in an Instagram post that he is interested in becoming an official owner an HBCU.

"I used to want to own an NBA team but now I want to own a HBCU," Master P proclaims in the caption of his latest Instagram video. "More women graduate from HBCU’s than any other university and I love that. If we’re going to change the narrative, it has to start with the truth, education, and economic empowerment."



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

He continues his caption, writing, "I was shocked when I Googled who owned and founded HBCU’s. We can’t change the past but we can change the future by investing in the next generation. They going to have to sell some of these schools to us, or fund it the same way other major universities are funded #Godisgood Join the Movement!"

Master P's announcement marks the music mogul's latest move towards achieving widespread economic empowerment for Black people, and it's inspiring to see that he has set his eyes on better funding historically Black post-secondary educational institutions.