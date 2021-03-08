Prior to the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with Michael B. Jordan for a conversation that tackled the coronavirus vaccine, historically black colleges and universities, and the NBA's handling of the pandemic.

"Right now Michael, I'm urging everyone to get the vaccine when it is your turn. I've taken the vaccine," Harris said when asked about the vaccine. "It's about understanding that it's bigger than you because it really is an extension of love thy neighbor and it will save their life."

Harris also reflected on attending an HBCU and discussed the importance it played in her life.

"There are two things that led me to where I am at today," Harris said. "My family and the HBCU I attended which was Howard University. I'm so happy that the NBA is celebrating our HBCUs."

With the All-Star Game, the NBA is raising $3 million in scholarship funds to donate to the United States' HBCUs.

Harris also praised the NBA players who competed in the bubble, last summer: "The players were the leaders who showed everyone for the sake of the team, for the sake of the whole, you make certain sacrifices. They did their thing!"

