NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has responded to Lakers' star LeBron James' criticism of the league's decision to hold an All-Star game during this unusual regular season, which has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Silver says he respects James' stance and believes the differences can be worked out internally.

"We're all part of a community. I respect him and his point of view. Also, at the same time, I appreciate his professionalism," Silver told reporters during a press conference, Saturday. "It seems like issues that can be worked out in the family so to speak."



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

James slammed the announcement of the 2021 All-Star game, following a game against the Denver Nuggets, last month.

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," James told reporters. "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game."

The Lakers had just 71 days off following their NBA Finals victory, last year, to prepare for the 2020-21 Regular Season.

"We're also still dealing with a pandemic," James added. "We're still dealing with everything that's been going on, and we're going to bring the whole league into one city that's open? Obviously, the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it at this point when it comes to that weekend."

