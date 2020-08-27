Drama has unfolded for Masika Kalysha after her bruised and battered awareness video went left. Yesterday (August 26), the actress caused concerned after she shared a video of herself covered in injuries. She spoke about being kidnapped and said the only way the abductors would let her go is if people donated to her OnlyFans. The clip was met with backlash as people accused Masika Kalysha of being insensitive about sex trafficking and domestic violence.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Masika returned with an explanation where she claimed her injuries were just make up—a look that she donned while on the set of her new series. She apologized for scaring people but said that her video was all for a good cause as she's partnered with the R.O.S.E. Organization to help bring awareness to sex-trafficking.

Later, the president and founder of R.O.S.E., Toni Rivera, said that she never approved of or asked for Masika to stage a kidnapping clip. "We would never accept money raised from a porn site called Fans Only nor any mockery of this traumatic experience that may have triggered some of my follower who have been victims... I’m sure she meant well, but she is NOT a spokeman for my organization."

What has ensued is a back and forth of sorts between Masika and Toni as the actress shared "receipts" that show she is a board member of the organization but Toni Rivera is steadfast that Masika acted inappropriately and faked her documents. "I don't know what you're trying to do homegirl, but I'm not the one," Toni said in a video. Check it all out below.