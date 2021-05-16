mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Masego Introduces New "Mystery Lady" TrapHouseJazz Remix

Madusa S.
May 16, 2021 16:14
Image via Spotify

Mystery Lady (TrapHouseJazz Remix)
Masego
Produced by traphouse jazz

The artist debuted the reimagined version of the hit.


Masego dropped off his popular Don Toliver-assisted single "Mystery Lady" back in November. The hit single was the final one rolled out for his 2020 project Studying Abroad, which marked the singer's first project in two years. The flirty cut off the highly anticipated six-track collection was one of two songs on the project to include a featured artist, the second being "Silver Tongue Devil" with Shenseea.

He released the airy cut "Passport" and his collaboration with Shenseea as the first two singles from the project. The multi-hyphenate artist recently revealed to fans that he's gearing up to treat them to the deluxe edition of the EP dubbed Studying Abroad: Extended Stay. Set to arrive next week on May 21st, the re-issue will feature additional appearances from TeaMarrr and Sheléa. 

Ahead of the release of the deluxe, the announcements arrives alongside a TrapHouseJazz remix of the EP's most popular track "Mystery Lady." Electing to go solo for this version, the remix sounds like a completely different track. Keeping the lyrics largely the same, he switched his cadence and delivery for the updated track. 

Give the "Mystery Lady (TrapHouseJazz Remix)" a listen below and let us know how you're feeling about it. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Thinking I could make this many songs ‘bout
A Lady, when I haven’t met her,
But she on me heavy.
On my cerebellum.
If I say I love her am I wrong
am I crazy, am I over zealous

Masego traphouse jazz
