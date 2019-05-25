mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Masego & FKJ Break Away From Studio Confinement In "Tadow" Music Video

May 25, 2019 17:25
Masego & FKJ celebrate a historic treble in the long-awaited "Tadow" video remake.

After mustering little over 130 million streams off the strength of "Tadow" alone, Masego & FKJ have provided their fans with another round of visual for their unlikely hit. Yesterday marked the 2-year anniversary of the song's initial release as a "build a bear" project. In lieu of the studio setting most synonymous with the pair, Masego & FKJ opted for the beautiful smog of Los Angeles, through the exasperated lens of videographer Joe Weil.

As Masego cruises along the LA strip, a series of sky-level Billboards come into view, depicting parallel realities. Uno cards and protest signs are overturned to read TADOW in scribbly marker. Within the same random order, Weil steals the spotlight away from Masego (and a camera-shy FKJ) to highlight the historic treble produced by the three women of color who won Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA, in successive order. With Summer right around the corner, "Tadow" looks set to enjoy yet another run, without an adequate replacement, anywhere in sight.

