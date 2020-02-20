A few remarks made by 50 Cent during his recent interview with Cigar Talk caused Mase to be called a hypocrite. Recently, Mase called out Diddy's affirmations of "black excellence" after Mase claimed his friend and former Bad Boy collaborator refused to sell him his publishing rights. The Harlem World rapper share don Instagram that he tried to purchase his publishing rights from Diddy for $2 million, but the Bad Boy CEO was waiting to hear from another "European" buyer.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Mase's accusations sparked a dialogue within the industry about what's considered to be a shady deal compared to a shrewd business decision. Fif brought up the topic on Cigar Talk with host Naji. "When he's pointing out the publishing sh*t, he's doing the same shi*t to young boys now," said 50 Cent. "Fivio [Foreign]. He's doing the same thing that they did to you, boy. What the f*ck you crying about some sh*t that somebody did to you and you doing it to someone else? Get the f*ck out of here, man."

The information was shared throughout social media as a fact and Mase stood accused of being a hypocrite, but Naji took to Twitter to say that Mr. Betha showed receipts that proved what 50 Cent said wasn't true. "PSA: I spoke to Mase today. He called me & showed me paperwork saying he took 0% of Fivio Foreign’s publishing rights," Naji wrote. "Fivio & Mase do have an existing agreement which I won’t disclose. But, we will have clarity soon, on a lot of issues. #CigarTalk."

That could a hint that Mase will soon have a feature of his own on Cigar Talk, but we'll just have to wait and see. Check out Fif's episode of Cigar Talk along with Naji's tweets below.