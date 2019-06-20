Marlon Craft Releases Debut Album "Funhouse Mirror" Ft. Nyck Caution, Dizzy Wright & More

Marlon Craft's been buzzing for a minute. The bar-heavy rapper from New York City's been steadily buzzing throughout the Internet for the past few years. He released his project, The Tunnel's End in 2017 and continued to push new music throughout 2018 including his four-track EP, A Dollar In Quarters 75c. After releasing a new projects throughout the year, he returns with his debut album, Funhouse Mirror.

With thirteen tracks in total, Marlon Craft makes his mark with his new project, Funhouse Mirror. The project includes features from Dizzy Wright, Nyck Caution of Pro Era, Ricky Motion, and Evan Crommett. He also gets production from Black Milk, DJ Green Lantern, and Statik Selektah.

Peep his latest project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.