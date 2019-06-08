Marlon Craft
- NewsMarlon Craft Drops Off "Homecourt Advantage Vol. 1"Marlon Craft drops off a quick four-song EP, "Homecourt Advantage Vol. 1."By Aron A.
- NewsMarlon Craft Unleashes New Project "How We Intended"The Hell's Kitchen MC releases his latest album, "How We Intended."By Aron A.
- NewsMarlon Craft Drops Politically-Charged "State Of The Union"Marlon Craft offers his take on current affairs on his latest single, "State Of The Union."By Aron A.
- NewsMarlon Craft Releases "At The Door"Marlon Craft comes through with "At The Door." By Aron A.
- NewsMarlon Craft Releases Debut Album "Funhouse Mirror" Ft. Nyck Caution, Dizzy Wright & MoreMarlon Craft formally introduces himself on his new project "Funhouse Mirror."By Aron A.
- SongsMarlon Craft Flips The Script In "Gang Shit"Marlon Craft chimes in on America's gang issue.By Milca P.