Marlon Craft Flips The Script In "Gang Shit"

New York City emcee Marlon Craft has returned with a solid new offering, as he delivers on "Gang Shit."

Contrary to what the phrase could allude to in hip-hop, Craft takes "Gang Shit" to shine a light on the culprits hidden in plain sight as the track presents listeners with three different perspectives, opening up with the gang mentality associated with the misconduct of police officers and lawbreaking of organizations such as the KKK, while presenting the dilemma as to why such a mentality doesn't hold the same consequences faced by those who fall within the stereotypical scope of a gangbanger--black men.

Appropriately, the powerful new track is attached to a visual to put things further into perspective. The track is set to appear on Craft's forthcoming Funhouse Mirror project. Listen below'.

Quotable Lyrics

And my gang was all I knew, brothers amongst the madness

Drugs and death all around us and we was angry and callous

The gang shit was all we had, we made mistakes and were misled

But why my gang got me in jail, and yours got you home in bed?

Riddle me that, my skin black, it's simple as that



