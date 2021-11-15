Marilyn Manson has faced dozens of allegations from women over the years, but a new story from Rolling Stone says that the shock-rocker reportedly locked his victims in something he often referred to as the “Bad Girls’ Room.”

A group of women has come forward and shared their stories with the music publication, recounting the horrifying details of the small booth that’s said to sit in the corner of his West Hollywood apartment. It’s been said that Manson would lock people in there for hours on end as a method of psychological torture for any perceived transgressions.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A former assistant of the 52-year-old revealed that the room’s existence was common knowledge, although he says he never saw anyone actually locked inside the foam-covered booth, which was built to contain any noise emitted from inside.

TMZ notes that Manson seemingly mentioned the “Bad Girls’ Room” in interviews over the years, but many of the comments were brushed off as jokes. Thanks to the Rolling Stone story, we know that, to the “Killing Stranger” singer’s victims, it was an all-too-real form of abuse.

Rumour has it that the Ohio-born recording artist’s home has been compared to a “meat locker” or “black refrigerator” on more than one occasion, where things are super dark and the temperature remains below 65 degrees at all times. Those who chatted with RS alleged that much of what they endured went down at Manson’s home – claims he has since denied.

You can read the entire harrowing account of Marilyn Manson’s many victims from Rolling Stone here.

