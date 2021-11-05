The internet has been lit with headlines pertaining to Kanye West's wild Drink Champs interview. The rapper sat down for the first time since releasing Donda to chop it up with Noreaga and DJ EFN about all of his scandals, controversies, and career moments. There were several takeaways from the complete conversation, and we've been highlighting many of those moments here on HNHH.

A controversy that Ye has been embroiled in has been his relationship with Marilyn Manson after the shock-rocker appeared alongside West at his Donda listening event in Chicago. Later, Manson also joined Ye and Justin Bieber for an intimate prayer at Sunday Service, but the public vilified the rapper for giving an even greater platform to Manson.

In recent years, Manson has been hit with accusations from several women who have accused him of sexual assault, rape, sexual battery, and holding them against their will. There are lawsuits set against him and as litigation is ongoing, Manson has denied any wrongdoing. Kanye spoke about the backlash he has received for aligning himself with Manson, biting back at Cancel Culture.

“All the Me Too… like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got canceled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all,” Ye explained. “They’ll hit you with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through really serious things, pulled in alleys against their will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing."

“It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind control we’re in.” Check out Kanye's Drink Champs interview in full below. Also, make sure to check out our article: Top 7 Shots Kanye West Fired During His "Drink Champs" Appearance.