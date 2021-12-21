Christmas is officially just days away, which means that the holiday tunes are in full effect. While you're probably at Wal-Mart or Target picking up last-minute gifts/food, you, along with the entire retail industry, probably have Christmas jingles getting stuck in your head. One song that's gained particular replay value around this time of year is Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" which, unsurprisingly, returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This time around, Mariah earned yet another milestone in her career with this particular feat. Per Billboard, the song has spent a total of six weeks at #1 "and becomes the first song to have led in three distinct runs on the ranking, previously in 2019 and 2020 holiday seasons." Additionally, the song racked up 36.7M U.S. streams -- an increase of 16% -- and an additional 26.1M in radio airplay audience impressions. The song also moved another 7,400 song units between Dec. 10th - 16th.

At this point, Mariah Carey has established herself as the official Queen of Christmas. Her single will be practically inescapable in the days to come. McDonald's seemingly capitalized off of the holiday momentum with the recent announcement of the Mariah Menu that offers a free menu item with a minimum $1 purchase on the McDonald's app in the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Congratulations to Mariah on her latest milestone.

