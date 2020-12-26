Mariah Carey is rumored to sleep in her ageless chamber of life until the day after Thanksgiving, when she awakens to bring Christmas cheer to the world. Of course, that story is completely false, but it's a funny folklore surrounding the legendary singer. Her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" continues to grace the charts around this time of the year. In fact, this year Carey broke the Spotify record for single-day streams.



"All I Want For Christmas Is You" earned 17.223 million streams on Christmas eve, smashing the Spotify record. Chart Data tweeted the information out, to which Carey shared and replied, "I know people think I'm making "coin" (lil secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I'm sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!"

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" first appeared on Carey's Merry Christmas album, released in October 1994. TMZ claims that, as of 2017, the single raked in roughly $60 million for Carey. In these days of streaming, the talented singer probably isn't making that much (one million Spotify stream equates to somewhere around $5k, give or take). However, it's good to see her on top of her holiday game, as usual.