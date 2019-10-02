We're just a few months away from the theatrical release of the Suicide Squad spin-off film based on Harley Quinn that we've been getting teasers from for months now. The lead actress Margot Robbie only shared the official poster last week and now we've been treated to the official trailer that gives a calculated look at the action and interactions Harley Quinn encounters.



The two-minute clip shows how Harley assembles a girl gang to help her fight off her predators but makes it clear that she's the only one to really fear. "I'm the one they should be scared of, not you, not Mr. J because I'm Harley freakin' Quinn," Margot's character yells in the video.

"It's sort of a spinoff of Suicide Squad. It kind of follows Harley Quinn, which is Margot Robbie's character from those films, and this sort of girl gang that she puts together," Margot's co-star, Mary Elizabeth, said of the movie.

"I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film," Margot said of her role in bringing the film to life.. "She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it."

Peep the trailer below.