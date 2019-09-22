It feels like the Suicide Squad spin-off centered on Harley Quinn has been forever in the making. Even before production came to life, Magot Robbie let it be known that she was involved in the making of the script since she portrayed the character so well.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film," she explained. "She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it."

Now almost a year later and after announcing the super long title for the movie - Birds Of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn - we've finally been blessed with the official poster. Margot introduced the poster to her fans on Instagram that sees her character Harley kissing the flying angels of different characters that circle her face. "Mind over mayhem. #BirdsOfPrey 2.7.20 💋," she captioned the pic.

"It's not a very serious movie, so we thought the title should reflect that," Margot said of the extra-long name of the DC film. "Birds of Prey makes it sound very serious, and then that, you know, that's kinda like Harley adding her, like, 'Hey, I'm in this too.'"