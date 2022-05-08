If anyone's got a lot of "Happy Mother's Day" texts to send today, it's Tristan Thompson. As you already know, earlier this year the Canadian athlete admitted to fathering a child with his third baby mama, Maralee Nichols, although from the looks of her Instagram page, she's spending the holiday alone with her son this year.

"Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy," the model captioned her most recent upload, which finds her sitting on the floor in a beautiful flowy, beige dress, her baby boy tucked in her arms with his face shielded from the camera.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

"Being your mommy is my greatest blessing," Nichols continued. "Words cannot express how much I love you. You are my world. Happy Mother's Day to all of the amazing mothers out there!"

It's been several months since Thompson's youngest child was born, although the world has yet to be introduced to his face. The mother of one has shared several sweet but sneaky snapshots of her baby celebrating holidays like Christmas and Easter, and it's likely only a matter of time until we get to see what he looks like.





It looks like the Brampton-born father of three's other baby mamas are keeping their celebrations more low-key (so far, anyway). Khloé Kardashian – mother of True – shared a simple photo of some beautiful flowers on her Instagram Story earlier this weekend, and Jordyn Craig has been out and about in style; check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

@khloekardashian/Instagram Story



