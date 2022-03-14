From the sounds of things, Tristan Thompson's pockets might be hurting thanks to his ongoing legal battle with Maralee Nichols, the mother of his youngest child. As you may recall, the NBA player initially denied fathering a child with the 31-year-old, but after taking a paternity test, admitted to doing the deed with another woman while publicly dating Khloé Kardashian.

Now that the Canadian baller has taken responsibility for his actions, he and Nichols are in the midst of working out the legal technicalities of their arrangement, including how much he owes her in child support. As UsWeekly reports, court documents obtained reveal that the fitness model is expecting over $40K per month from her baby daddy.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

"With regard to child support, using Tristan's income of $9.7 million alone and Maralee's income of $0, Maralee at this time requests guideline monthly child support of $47,424," the papers read, also noting that Nichols requested that Thompson be ordered to cover her legal fees, which come in at over $1,000,000.

It's been estimated that the 31-year-old takes home at least $810,075 each month, and Nichols has claimed that her expenses are $22,263/month. "Theo and I are living at a far depressed standard of living than Tristan," she shared in the filing, alleging that she spent over $2,000 per month dining out before she gave birth.

"[I] expect these expenses will resume once Theo gets older and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted," she explained, also mentioning the $3,500 a month she reportedly spends on clothing.





"I have made a tremendous effort to reduce my spending," Nichols insisted. "Previously, my average month's expenses for clothing were in excess of $5,000 a month." Apparently, the mother of one is currently residing in an apartment with a roommate, while Theo's dad has a "lavish celebrity lifestyle" and has allegedly not paid her any money.

The Texas-born model went on to call out Thompson's first baby mama, Jordan Craig, who "is reportedly receiving at least $40,000 a month in child support from Tristan [and] leads a similarly high lifestyle, including living in a $3 million mansion in Los Angeles, driving multiple luxury vehicles, taking extravagant vacations and dressing her son in designer clothes at a young age."





Over the weekend, we shared a story about the Brampton-born athlete allegedly telling Nichols he was engaged to Khloé Kardashian – read more about that here

