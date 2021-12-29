Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a business manager that worked with Nicki Minaj, the Kardashians, and more, was reportedly murdered last week in Los Angeles. Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, working with Kanye West, Offset, Tupac Shakur's estate, and more over the years. She was fifty-five at the time of her death.

According to a report from Variety, Kukawski's boyfriend was arrested as a suspect following her murder on December 22. The forty-nine-year-old man, named Jason Barker, is being held on a $2 million bond. Kukawski's deceased body was reportedly found in a car trunk north of LA in Simi Valley. The suspect allegedly transported the body from Van Nuys on December 23.

Kukawski was a mother-of-five. She was known among industry professionals as a "hard-working straight shooter."

"We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski," said Boulevard’s Todd Bozick and Lester Knispel in a joint statement. "Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends."

Not much else is known about the circumstances surrounding her death. We will keep you updated as more information is released to the public. We send our deepest condolences to Angie's family, her friends, loved ones, and anybody who worked with her.

