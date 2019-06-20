We know that working on a movie set can be stressful, but no one expects to go to work to get sliced in the neck. Chaos broke out on the set of The Witches remake, a film that stars Anne Hathaway. On Wednesday, two crew members were engaged in a heated confrontation that turned violent while at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in England, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to the Hertfordshire Mercury newspaper that a "knife-related incident" had taken place saying, "I can confirm that there was an isolated workplace incident at the Warner Bros. studio production facility and the police are now handling the matter."

A police spokesperson also told the Hertfordshire Mercury, "One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance. A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened."

An alleged witness to the incident shared their story of what they saw happen. "I heard the argument, but couldn't make out what they were saying. They were shouting," they told The Sun. "As I left the studio and got 'round the corner, studio security went flying 'round with flashing lights. When I asked my pal what was going on, he said after I left one got stabbed in the neck with a flip knife, like a work one, from his tool belt."

The Witches was first a fictional book created by the late, great author Roald Dahl in 1983 before it became a cult classic film by the same name. The 1990 movie adaptation starred Angelica Huston as the creepy, Grand High Witch, a role that now stars Hathaway. Check out a clip from the 1990 classic below.