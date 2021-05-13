Having worked with music industry giants from Drake to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mally Mall has enjoyed a long and successful career as a record producer. However, things haven't been looking too good for Mally Mal since his house raided in 2019 following accusations of human trafficking and harboring exotic animals. Following the raid and his subsequent arrest, the decorated producer eventually plead guilty in the federal Las Vegas prostitution case.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in 2020, but last year, Mally Mall reportedly endured a pretty nasty case of COVID-19 last year, which ultimately delayed the final sentencing in his case. Now, news has broken that the accomplished producer has reportedly received his sentence.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mally Mall has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, which tallies up to 33 months behind bars. As previously reported, the Hip-Hop producer had previously pled guilty to one count of using of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity, but prosecutors claimed that Mally Mall had contacted one of the victims as recently as this week and pushed for a max sentencing under the plea rather than the 24 months proposed by Mall's attorney.

According to the LVRJ, the presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro, warned the producer that this was his last opportunity to turn over a new leaf, saying, "I hope this really takes. I hope you get this message. You’ve just been really lucky. You will spend the rest of your life in prison if you do this again."

Mally Mall reportedly has until August 13 at 2 p.m. to surrender, and immediately after his prison term, he will face three years of supervision. Stay tuned for more updates.

[via]