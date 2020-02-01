Mickey Munday, Migos, & Mally Mall Link Up For "Let It Go"

It's been pretty quiet for Micky Munday lately, as he's become more and more known as a reality star than an aspiring artist. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has had a supporting role on the show for six seasons, all the while attempting to really break out on the hip hop scene. Micky put out a few tracks and an EP last year, but for his first single of 2020, he's tapped everyone's favourite Atlanta trio, Migos, along with producer and former L&HH:H co-star, Mally Mall.

Quavo opens the track, and in true Migos style, his fellow trio members stay assisting each other with their signature ad-libbing on each of their verses. As for their performance as features, the track is a little rawer than we're used to seeing from the Migos. Though, lyrically, the content is fairly run of the mill, each of their delivery is twinged with a little more emotion, amplified by Micky's expressive chorus. The production is nothing to write home about, but it makes for an easy listen.

Quotable Lyrics

When I look in the mirror I see a million (millionaire!)

I got my goals in order

My b*tches come from the water

Black and yellow diamonds, New Orleans