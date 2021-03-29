Mak Sauce & Lil Baby Get Straight To Business On "Camo"

Atlanta is a city that's produced some of hip-hop's most left-field individuals such as Young Thug and Andre 3000. It seems that Mak Sauce is from the lineage of those two artists who have proven success in thinking outside of the box, both sonically and visually. Mak Sauce's prolific output in the past few years have included major collabs alongside heavy-hitters like DaBaby, Lil Yachty, and NLE Choppa.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single to add to his list of major collabs. This time, he taps Lil Baby for their brand new collaboration, "Camo." Bricks On Da Beat handles the chilling production before Lil Baby and Mak Sauce detail the volatility of the street life.

"Camo" serves as the first single off of Mak Sauce's forthcoming project, MALIK.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Run out of bullets then add a new clip

Blue on my chucks, they know I'm a Crip

Disrespect me n***a, bet you get flipped

Louis Vuitton Supreme on my hip