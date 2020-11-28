Maino Recruits French Montana & KG Picasso For New Single "Catch A Vibe"

New York rapper Maino is still going strong after all of these years, and once in a while, he comes through with a new track that certainly gets his fans excited. The artist has a knack for putting together hits, and his latest effort with French Montana and KG Picasso is definitely no exception.

With this song, Maino, French, and Picasso offer up a banger that is meant for a night out in the club, in Miami specifically. As one would expect from this lineup of artists, the lyrics are braggadocios as they all boast about their riches and the vibes they can bring to a party setting. Overall, it's a fun track and if you're a fan of any of these artists, you will certainly enjoy this new offering.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big check up on my wrist

Cuz shawty slippin, got her fallin off this drip

Got a hundred rounds I could spit

Got a hundred shooters rolling in my clique

We gon catch a vibe